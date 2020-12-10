Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s traded shares stood at 4,354,444 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.34, to imply an increase of 1.74% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The VSTM share’s 52-week high remains $4.67, putting it -99.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $397.27 Million, with an average of 6.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Verastem, Inc. (VSTM), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VSTM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

After registering a 1.74% upside on the day, Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.39- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 2.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.38%, and 78.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.63%. Short interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw shorts transact 5.64 Million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 28.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VSTM is trading 28.21% off suggested target high and 28.21% from its likely low.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verastem, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) shares are +38.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -73.5% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.3% this quarter before jumping 74.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 404.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -79.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.74% annually.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Verastem, Inc. insiders hold 6.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.15% of the shares at 48.42% float percentage. In total, 163 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.34 Million shares (or 7.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 10.75 Million shares, or about 6.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.01 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,808,955 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.66 Million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about $4.39 Million.

