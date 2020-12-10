Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares stood at 6,591,027 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.2, to imply a decline of -1.1% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The UBER share’s 52-week high remains $56.02, putting it -5.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.71. The company has a valuation of $93.71 Billion, with an average of 23.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 41 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give UBER a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 30 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

After registering a -1.1% downside on the day, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $56.02 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.87%, and 13.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.89%. Short interest in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) saw shorts transact 67.91 Million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.65, implying a decline of -2.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBER is trading 22.18% off suggested target high and -73.68% from its likely low.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uber Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) shares are +72.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.02% against 21.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.6% this quarter before jumping 67.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -11.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $3.62 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.84 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.07 Billion and $3.54 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.9% before jumping 8.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -66.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 43.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 57.3% annually.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Uber Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 1.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.81% of the shares at 76.31% float percentage. In total, 1076 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 222.23 Million shares (or 12.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.11 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 101.46 Million shares, or about 5.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.7 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31,959,972 shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.17 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.38 Million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about $556.27 Million.

