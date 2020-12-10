Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s traded shares stood at 5,548,920 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply a decline of -3.64% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The HTBX share’s 52-week high remains $4.3, putting it -305.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.2. The company has a valuation of $169.44 Million, with an average of 3.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HTBX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

After registering a -3.64% downside on the day, Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.13 this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 6.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.5%, and 2.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 123.16%. Short interest in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw shorts transact 9.09 Million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.17, implying an increase of 293.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTBX is trading 371.7% off suggested target high and 230.19% from its likely low.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heat Biologics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) shares are +42.11% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 70% this quarter before jumping 63.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -5.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $560Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -72%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 33.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Major holders

Heat Biologics, Inc. insiders hold 3.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.55% of the shares at 12.94% float percentage. In total, 51 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.06 Million shares (or 3.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.41 Million shares, or about 1.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.98 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,696,187 shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 Million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about $1.33 Million.

