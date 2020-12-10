Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s traded shares stood at 1,710,986 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.18, to imply a decline of -4.52% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The APRN share’s 52-week high remains $28.84, putting it -301.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $126.98 Million, with an average of 708.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 828.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.86.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

After registering a -4.52% downside on the day, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.18- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 12.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.1%, and 36.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.12%. Short interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw shorts transact 2.49 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.8, implying an increase of 36.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.6 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APRN is trading 94.99% off suggested target high and -22.01% from its likely low.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) shares are -31.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.13% against 13.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.2% this quarter before jumping 56.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $110.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $94.32 Million and $101.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.2% before jumping 13.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 50.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 16.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.6% of the shares at 37.97% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 614.2 Thousand shares (or 6.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 602.81 Thousand shares, or about 6.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.32 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 374,949 shares. This is just over 3.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93.54 Thousand, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about $669.75 Thousand.

