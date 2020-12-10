WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares stood at 1,400,405 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.15, to imply a decline of -5.24% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The WIMI share’s 52-week high remains $29.5, putting it -379.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.2. The company has a valuation of $410.73 Million, with an average of 1.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WIMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

After registering a -5.24% downside on the day, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.69- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 8.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.71%, and 3.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.82%. Short interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw shorts transact 207.92 Million shares and set a 80.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 30.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WIMI is trading 30.08% off suggested target high and 30.08% from its likely low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 14.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.23% of the shares at 1.23% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 205.88 Thousand shares (or 3.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 133.55 Thousand shares, or about 2.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $743.85 Thousand.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-China Growth Leaders ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-China Growth Leaders ETF holds roughly 1,998 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.23 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 569, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $3.17 Thousand.

