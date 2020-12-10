UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s traded shares stood at 23,957,183 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.9, to imply an increase of 42.86% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The UTSI share’s 52-week high remains $2.99, putting it -57.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $70.06 Million, with an average of 537.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 286.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UTSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) trade information

After registering a 42.86% upside on the day, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.54 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 24.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 60.83%, and 105.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.58%. Short interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw shorts transact 105.68 Million shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 31.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UTSI is trading 31.58% off suggested target high and 31.58% from its likely low.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.65 Million and $13.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.4% before falling -28.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -182.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22% annually.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s Major holders

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. insiders hold 70.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.8% of the shares at 12.94% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.23 Million shares (or 3.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 61.72 Thousand shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $66.35 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored