Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Boeing Company (BA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.98.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $219.04, implying a decline of -6.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $125 and $306 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BA is trading 30.58% off suggested target high and -46.66% from its likely low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Boeing Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Boeing Company (BA) shares are +36.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 155.91% against -1.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.9% this quarter before jumping 75.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -23.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $16.04 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.06 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.91 Billion and $16.91 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.4% before jumping 0.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -106.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.33% annually.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.03% of the shares at 53.09% float percentage. In total, 2126 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 40.59 Million shares (or 7.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.71 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Newport Trust Co with 35.14 Million shares, or about 6.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $5.81 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Boeing Company (BA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15,078,469 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.49 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.88 Million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $1.8 Billion.

