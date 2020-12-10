TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares stood at 3,151,722 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.07, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The FTI share’s 52-week high remains $21.84, putting it -116.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.49. The company has a valuation of $4.47 Billion, with an average of 6.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TechnipFMC plc (FTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside on the day, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.27 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.26%, and 38.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.13%. Short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw shorts transact 17.82 Million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.63, implying an increase of 5.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.8 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTI is trading 68.82% off suggested target high and -62.26% from its likely low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TechnipFMC plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are +30.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.7% against -25%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 566.7% this quarter before jumping 236.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -3.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $3.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.1 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.73 Billion and $3.13 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.5% before falling -1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -29.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.9% annually.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc has its next earnings report out between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TechnipFMC plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.13, with the share yield ticking at 1.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.19% of the shares at 84.76% float percentage. In total, 532 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 30.04 Million shares (or 6.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $189.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bpifrance SA with 24.69 Million shares, or about 5.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $155.79 Million.

We also have Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds roughly 8,660,317 shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.85 Million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about $63.07 Million.

