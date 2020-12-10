SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s traded shares stood at 14,835,083 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.39, to imply an increase of 73.17% or $2.7 in intraday trading. The SLS share’s 52-week high remains $6.39, putting it 0% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $60.46 Million, with an average of 448.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 173.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SLS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 25.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLS is trading 25.2% off suggested target high and 25.2% from its likely low.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 93.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. insiders hold 9.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.08% of the shares at 19.94% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Worth Venture Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 214.09 Thousand shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $567.35 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 135.11 Thousand shares, or about 1.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $358.04 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 81,783 shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $216.72 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 63.6 Thousand, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about $168.55 Thousand.

