Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares stood at 2,009,648 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.28, to imply an increase of 9.4% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The OTLK share’s 52-week high remains $1.73, putting it -35.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.499. The company has a valuation of $162.79 Million, with an average of 673.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 900.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OTLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

After registering a 9.4% upside on the day, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.35 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 5.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.34%, and 57.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.95%. Short interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw shorts transact 2.78 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 310.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.25 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTLK is trading 525% off suggested target high and 153.91% from its likely low.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) shares are +32.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.68% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 87.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -98.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $130Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $320Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.85 Million and $440Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -97.8% before falling -27.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 79.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 57.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.07% of the shares at 7.17% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by LVW Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 1.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 676.64 Thousand shares, or about 0.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $487.18 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 337,342 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $242.89 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 331.99 Thousand, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about $239.03 Thousand.

