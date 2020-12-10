Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s traded shares stood at 2,011,980 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply an increase of 0.48% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GRIL share’s 52-week high remains $5.09, putting it -143.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $24.22 Million, with an average of 553.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

After registering a 0.48% upside on the day, Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.35- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 11.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.48%, and 13.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.85%. Short interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw shorts transact 324.81 Million shares and set a 148.32 days time to cover.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Muscle Maker, Inc. insiders hold 32.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.5% of the shares at 14.11% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11Thousand shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.62 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 8.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $11.5 Thousand.

