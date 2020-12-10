DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 36,035,584 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.94, to imply a decline of -3.76% or -$1.91 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $64.19, putting it -31.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.07. The company has a valuation of $19.17 Billion, with an average of 17.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DKNG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

After registering a -3.76% downside on the day, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.44 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 8.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.23%, and 17.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 357.38%. Short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw shorts transact 23.26 Million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.05, implying an increase of 20.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKNG is trading 104.33% off suggested target high and -20.31% from its likely low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders hold 16.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.75% of the shares at 54.54% float percentage. In total, 470 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raine Capital Llc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.72 Million shares (or 5.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.76 Million shares, or about 5.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.22 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,986,305 shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $411.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.84 Million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about $343.46 Million.

