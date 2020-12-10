Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s traded shares stood at 3,106,505 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.44, to imply a decline of -3.7% or -$1.74 in intraday trading. The CIEN share’s 52-week high remains $61.52, putting it -35.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.58. The company has a valuation of $7.02 Billion, with an average of 1.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ciena Corporation (CIEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CIEN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.63.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

After registering a -3.7% downside on the day, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.61 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 5.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.67%, and 6.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.11%. Short interest in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) saw shorts transact 2.57 Million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.5, implying an increase of 15.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $63 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIEN is trading 38.64% off suggested target high and -7.57% from its likely low.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ciena Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) shares are -9.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 41.23% against 42.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.6% this quarter before falling -7.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -1.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $825.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending January 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $759.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $967.99 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 80.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.9% annually.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s Major holders

Ciena Corporation insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.49% of the shares at 91.1% float percentage. In total, 663 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.09 Million shares (or 9.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $559.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.59 Million shares, or about 8.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $539.2 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ciena Corporation (CIEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,323,128 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $171.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4Million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about $157.54 Million.

