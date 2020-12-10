STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)’s traded shares stood at 1,685,548 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.67, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The STM share’s 52-week high remains $41.99, putting it -17.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.67. The company has a valuation of $33.11 Billion, with an average of 3.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give STM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside on the day, STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.99 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 14.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.16%, and 6.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.66%. Short interest in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) saw shorts transact 5.38 Million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.75, implying an increase of 14.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.5 and $48.33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STM is trading 35.49% off suggested target high and -17.3% from its likely low.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STMicroelectronics N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) shares are +40.02% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.99 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.51 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.75 Billion and $2.23 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.5% before jumping 12.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -18.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49% annually.

STM Dividends

STMicroelectronics N.V. has its next earnings report out between November 28 and November 29, 2016. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 0.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.08%.

