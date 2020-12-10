Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s traded shares stood at 4,454,839 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.21, to imply a decline of -0.81% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The CLDR share’s 52-week high remains $14.2, putting it -16.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.76. The company has a valuation of $3.82 Billion, with an average of 10.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLDR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside on the day, Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.50 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 9.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.02%, and 21.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.99%. Short interest in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw shorts transact 21.72 Million shares and set a 4.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.08, implying an increase of 23.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLDR is trading 63.8% off suggested target high and -1.72% from its likely low.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cloudera, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) shares are +9.8% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -392.31% against 7.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 175% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $220.99 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $225.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $211.72 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s Major holders

Cloudera, Inc. insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.83% of the shares at 81.35% float percentage. In total, 366 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 52.33 Million shares (or 16.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $569.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Intel Corporation with 26.07 Million shares, or about 8.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $283.86 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 8,220,000 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.84 Million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about $74.44 Million.

