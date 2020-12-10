Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s traded shares stood at 3,725,548 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.34, to imply a decline of -2.34% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The ASAN share’s 52-week high remains $30.27, putting it -6.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.57. The company has a valuation of $4.38 Billion, with an average of 2.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Asana, Inc. (ASAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.8, implying a decline of -1.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASAN is trading 16.44% off suggested target high and -32.96% from its likely low.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -132.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

