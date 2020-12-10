Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares stood at 6,643,482 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply an increase of 11.69% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ARTL share’s 52-week high remains $4.423, putting it -550.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $10.23 Million, with an average of 2.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

After registering a 11.69% upside on the day, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.72 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 6.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3%, and 28.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.94%. Short interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw shorts transact 561.98 Million shares and set a 282.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 1076.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARTL is trading 1076.47% off suggested target high and 1076.47% from its likely low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -25.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

