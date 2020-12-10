Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s traded shares stood at 2,601,875 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The ANH share’s 52-week high remains $3.8, putting it -49.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $253.05 Million, with an average of 3.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 882.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.68- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.33%, and 48.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.56%. Short interest in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) saw shorts transact 1.43 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying a decline of -1.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANH is trading -1.96% off suggested target high and -1.96% from its likely low.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.18 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -310.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.29% annually.

ANH Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 7.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 13.44%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s Major holders

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation insiders hold 1.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.98% of the shares at 49.97% float percentage. In total, 135 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.38 Million shares (or 10.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 6.11 Million shares, or about 6.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.02 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,000,488 shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 Million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about $4Million.

