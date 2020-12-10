ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s traded shares stood at 1,322,737 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.3, to imply an increase of 6.31% or $0.73 in intraday trading. The ANGI share’s 52-week high remains $17.05, putting it -38.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.1. The company has a valuation of $6Billion, with an average of 2.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

After registering a 6.31% upside on the day, ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.42 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.54%, and 19.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.16%. Short interest in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw shorts transact 14.5 Million shares and set a 4.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.36, implying an increase of 8.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANGI is trading 38.21% off suggested target high and -18.7% from its likely low.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $351.42 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $375.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $321.51 Million and $343.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.3% before jumping 9.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -55.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

ANGI Homeservices Inc. insiders hold 0.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.13% of the shares at 115.28% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.6 Million shares (or 8.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.19 Million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $46.47 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,948,462 shares. This is just over 2.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $17.29 Million.

