AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s traded shares stood at 1,686,563 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.77, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The POWW share’s 52-week high remains $4, putting it -6.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $187.19 Million, with an average of 2.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 442.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for AMMO, Inc. (POWW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POWW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -55.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 8.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

AMMO, Inc. insiders hold 22.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.01% of the shares at 0.01% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ifp Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.43 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.15 Thousand.

