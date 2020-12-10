American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 139,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.16, to imply a decline of -2.67% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $30.78, putting it -79.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.25. The company has a valuation of $10.48 Billion, with an average of 112.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 71.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 11 analyst(s) give AAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.11.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

After registering a -2.67% downside on the day, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.63 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 7.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.48%, and 30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.17%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 141.82 Million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.08, implying a decline of -35.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAL is trading 57.34% off suggested target high and -94.17% from its likely low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are +19.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -507.76% against -20.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -457.4% this quarter before jumping 0.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -62.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $3.93 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.06 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.31 Billion and $8.52 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -65.2% before falling -40.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 25.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.51% of the shares at 45.94% float percentage. In total, 670 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 52.92 Million shares (or 8.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $650.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 49.18 Million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $604.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 24,421,613 shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $300.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.79 Million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about $181.79 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored