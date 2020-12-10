Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s traded shares stood at 1,544,959 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.6, to imply an increase of 12.26% or $2.25 in intraday trading. The ALKS share’s 52-week high remains $21.57, putting it -4.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.98. The company has a valuation of $3.27 Billion, with an average of 826.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Alkermes plc (ALKS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ALKS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) trade information

After registering a 12.26% upside on the day, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.20 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 3.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.92%, and 13.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.51%. Short interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw shorts transact 11.61 Million shares and set a 9.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.64, implying a decline of -4.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALKS is trading 16.5% off suggested target high and -27.18% from its likely low.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alkermes plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alkermes plc (ALKS) shares are +9.29% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -91.6% this quarter before jumping 500% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -12.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $268.14 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $253.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $412.73 Million and $246.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -35% before jumping 2.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -43.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -39.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.1% annually.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s Major holders

Alkermes plc insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.8% of the shares at 101.75% float percentage. In total, 286 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 23.44 Million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $388.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 21.95 Million shares, or about 13.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $363.7 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alkermes plc (ALKS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 13,605,397 shares. This is just over 8.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $245.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.45 Million, or 4.68% of the shares, all valued at about $123.45 Million.

