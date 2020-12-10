Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares stood at 2,065,368 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.27, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The AGEN share’s 52-week high remains $5.63, putting it -72.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $621.79 Million, with an average of 2.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Agenus Inc. (AGEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.68- this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 11.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.92%, and -17.63% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -19.66%. Short interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw shorts transact 23.24 Million shares and set a 9.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 144.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGEN is trading 144.65% off suggested target high and 144.65% from its likely low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $16.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.5 Million and $15.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -53% before jumping 27.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 44.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Agenus Inc. insiders hold 16.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.86% of the shares at 64.19% float percentage. In total, 183 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.48 Million shares (or 7.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oracle Investment Management Inc with 13.13 Million shares, or about 6.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $52.54 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4,057,360 shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.86 Million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $15.43 Million.

