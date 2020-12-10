Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s traded shares stood at 13,583,553 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.61, to imply an increase of 24.91% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The ANIX share’s 52-week high remains $5.4, putting it -49.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $82.31 Million, with an average of 158.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 190.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) trade information

After registering a 24.91% upside on the day, Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.24- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 6.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 74.2%, and 143.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.24%. Short interest in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) saw shorts transact 893.05 Million shares and set a 4.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 142.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANIX is trading 149.31% off suggested target high and 135.46% from its likely low.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 25.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s Major holders

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 5.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.74% of the shares at 8.23% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 656.88 Thousand shares (or 2.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 528.04 Thousand shares, or about 2.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.28 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 424,878 shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 210.08 Thousand, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about $510.5 Thousand.

