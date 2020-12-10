Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s traded shares stood at 1,228,036 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ADIL share’s 52-week high remains $4, putting it -94.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $29.51 Million, with an average of 666.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside on the day, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.28- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 7.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.57%, and 18.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.07%. Short interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw shorts transact 425.62 Million shares and set a 166.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 142.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADIL is trading 142.72% off suggested target high and 142.72% from its likely low.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 64.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 17.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.82% of the shares at 11.96% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 205.68 Thousand shares (or 1.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $458.68 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 196.8 Thousand shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $438.86 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 106,632 shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $237.79 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 90.17 Thousand, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about $201.07 Thousand.

