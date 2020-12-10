8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s traded shares stood at 7,336,019 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28, to imply an increase of 31.64% or $6.73 in intraday trading. The EGHT share’s 52-week high remains $29.9, putting it -6.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.7. The company has a valuation of $2.93 Billion, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for 8×8, Inc. (EGHT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EGHT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

After registering a 31.64% upside on the day, 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.91 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.1%, and 61.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.72%. Short interest in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw shorts transact 19.69 Million shares and set a 15.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.14, implying a decline of -24.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.25 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGHT is trading 3.57% off suggested target high and -45.54% from its likely low.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 8×8, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) shares are +49.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -72.88% against 7.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 82.4% this quarter before jumping 83.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 17% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.92% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -83.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

8×8, Inc. insiders hold 3.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.04% of the shares at 101.79% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 17.43 Million shares (or 16.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $271.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 13.33 Million shares, or about 12.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $207.31 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6,383,772 shares. This is just over 6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.35 Million, or 4.09% of the shares, all valued at about $67.6 Million.

