Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s traded shares stood at 10,629,167 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.05, to imply a decline of -4.39% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The APHA share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -10.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $2.33 Billion, with an average of 16.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aphria Inc. (APHA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APHA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

After registering a -4.39% downside on the day, Aphria Inc. (APHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.88- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 9.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.01%, and 45.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.21%. Short interest in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) saw shorts transact 29.18 Million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.28, implying a decline of -9.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.28 and $9.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APHA is trading 23.48% off suggested target high and -34.41% from its likely low.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

Aphria Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.1% of the shares at 15.1% float percentage. In total, 216 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 4.95 Million shares, or about 1.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $21.92 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aphria Inc. (APHA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 4,947,746 shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.8 Million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about $18.15 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored