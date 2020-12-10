Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares stood at 10,521,472 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $147.57, to imply a decline of -6.3% or -$9.92 in intraday trading. The PDD share’s 52-week high remains $163.1, putting it -10.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.2. The company has a valuation of $180.97 Billion, with an average of 8.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PDD a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

After registering a -6.3% downside on the day, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $163.1 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 9.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.44%, and 39.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 290.19%. Short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw shorts transact 33.22 Million shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinduoduo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are +106.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.77% against 9.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 170% this quarter before jumping 74.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 83.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $2.88 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.07 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.54 Billion and $711.21 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.8% before jumping 190.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 56.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.56% of the shares at 27.85% float percentage. In total, 509 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 23.9 Million shares (or 27.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 14.25 Million shares, or about 16.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.06 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 4,641,643 shares. This is just over 5.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $426.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.74 Million, or 4.37% of the shares, all valued at about $343.72 Million.

