Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares stood at 2,104,577 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply a decline of -4.88% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The MREO share’s 52-week high remains $4.25, putting it -117.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $139.85 Million, with an average of 454.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 191.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MREO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

After registering a -4.88% downside on the day, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.33 this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 16.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.85%, and -19.09% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -40.55%. Short interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw shorts transact 1.23 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 310.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MREO is trading 310.26% off suggested target high and 310.26% from its likely low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Mereo BioPharma Group plc insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.62% of the shares at 21.79% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vivo Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.22 Million shares (or 9.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boxer Capital, LLC with 4.03 Million shares, or about 5.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.56 Million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 385,100 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.46 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $22.15 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored