Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s traded shares stood at 7,939,925 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20, to imply an increase of 11.54% or $2.07 in intraday trading. The HCAC share’s 52-week high remains $20.93, putting it -4.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.21. The company has a valuation of $746.14 Million, with an average of 6.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HCAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) trade information

After registering a 11.54% upside on the day, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.93 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 69.2%, and 94.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.85%. Short interest in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) saw shorts transact 1.02 Million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s Major holders

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.56% of the shares at 54.52% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.25 Million shares (or 10.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with 1.74 Million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $19.35 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 87,770 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $977.76 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 83.81 Thousand, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about $933.6 Thousand.

