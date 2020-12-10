Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s traded shares stood at 187,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.23, to imply an increase of 188.26% or $4.07 in intraday trading. The IMMP share’s 52-week high remains $7.95, putting it -27.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $290.56 Million, with an average of 751.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 357.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Immutep Limited (IMMP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IMMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

After registering a 188.26% upside on the day, Immutep Limited (IMMP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.95- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 16.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 219.61%, and 239.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 269.6%. Short interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw shorts transact 313.05 Million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.43, implying a decline of -28.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMMP is trading -19.74% off suggested target high and -35.79% from its likely low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2016, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.92 Million and $9.92 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -62.6% before falling -62.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Immutep Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.25% of the shares at 1.25% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 38.44 Thousand shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.49 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 14.84 Thousand shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $25.67 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored