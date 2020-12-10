ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s traded shares stood at 4,718,211 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.66, to imply an increase of 16.16% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The CLRO share’s 52-week high remains $3.54, putting it -33.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.48. The company has a valuation of $49.74 Million, with an average of 117.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 167.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

After registering a 16.16% upside on the day, ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.30- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 12.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.5%, and 66.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.49%. Short interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw shorts transact 10.13 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 50.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLRO is trading 50.38% off suggested target high and 50.38% from its likely low.

ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.56 Million and $9.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -36.7% before falling -22.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 73.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13% annually.

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders

ClearOne, Inc. insiders hold 69.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.12% of the shares at 23.5% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 362.43 Thousand shares (or 1.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $829.96 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 353.65 Thousand shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $809.85 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 231,050 shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $529.1 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 114.46 Thousand, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about $262.12 Thousand.

