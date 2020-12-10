Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s traded shares stood at 1,193,594 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $501.88, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $8.28 in intraday trading. The NFLX share’s 52-week high remains $575.37, putting it -14.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $290.25. The company has a valuation of $221.64 Billion, with an average of 3.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 41 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NFLX a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.38.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside on the day, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $521.4 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 3.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.12%, and 4.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.47%. Short interest in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw shorts transact 8.92 Million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $562.5, implying an increase of 12.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $235 and $700 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NFLX is trading 39.48% off suggested target high and -53.18% from its likely low.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Netflix, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) shares are +15.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.57% against 4.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.2% this quarter before jumping 32.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 23.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 36 analysts is $6.6 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.98 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.47 Billion and $5.77 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.7% before jumping 21.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 46.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.95% annually.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Netflix, Inc. insiders hold 1.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.01% of the shares at 83.3% float percentage. In total, 2275 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 33.58 Million shares (or 7.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.79 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 30.88 Million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $15.44 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 25,201,203 shares. This is just over 5.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.6 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.37 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $6.18 Billion.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored