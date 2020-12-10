Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s traded shares stood at 1,653,838 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.83, to imply a decline of -21.49% or -$1.87 in intraday trading. The AYTU share’s 52-week high remains $29.9, putting it -337.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.4. The company has a valuation of $87.38 Million, with an average of 334.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 311.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AYTU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

After registering a -21.49% downside on the day, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.10- this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 24.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.79%, and -29.88% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -29.77%. Short interest in Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw shorts transact 9.05 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.75, implying an increase of 247.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.5 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AYTU is trading 339.24% off suggested target high and 156.22% from its likely low.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aytu BioScience, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) shares are +377.62% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -300% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 111.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 91.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Aytu BioScience, Inc. insiders hold 3.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.81% of the shares at 15.34% float percentage. In total, 86 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.77 Million shares (or 4.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.98 Million shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $35.41 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,548,665 shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 Million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about $21.59 Million.

