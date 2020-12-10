Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s traded shares stood at 2,665,674 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply a decline of -5.12% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AEZS share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -294.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $24.35 Million, with an average of 3.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEZS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

After registering a -5.12% downside on the day, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.45 this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 13.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.85%, and 28.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.25%. Short interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) saw shorts transact 772.7 Million shares and set a 352.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 1053.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEZS is trading 1053.85% off suggested target high and 1053.85% from its likely low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -240.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. insiders hold 6.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.52% of the shares at 4.82% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.12 Million shares (or 2.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $394.52 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 156.7 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $55Thousand.

