In the latest trading session, 1,321,948 Yext, Inc.(NYSE:YEXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.91 changing hands around -$0.23 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.95 Billion. YEXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.36% off its 52-week high of $20.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.2% up since then. When we look at Yext, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.

Analysts give the Yext, Inc. (YEXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended YEXT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yext, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Although YEXT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.74- on Thursday, Dec 03 added 19.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YEXT’s forecast low is $13 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yext, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -1.61% over the past 6 months, a -35.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yext, Inc. will rise +25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.74 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Yext, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $95.74 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $81.38 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40%. The 2020 estimates are for Yext, Inc. earnings to decrease by -43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.4% of Yext, Inc. shares while 70.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.73%. There are 208 institutions holding the Yext, Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.7% of the shares, roughly 11.61 Million YEXT shares worth $176.19 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.19% or 8.6 Million shares worth $130.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 7107189 shares estimated at $107.89 Million under it, the former controlled 5.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 3.8% of the shares, roughly 4.55 Million shares worth around $69.03 Million.

