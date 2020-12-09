In the latest trading session, 1,017,816 DURECT Corporation(NASDAQ:DRRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.02 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $410.42 Million. DRRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.54% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.97% up since then. When we look at DURECT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 858.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 776.72 Million.

Analysts give the DURECT Corporation (DRRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DRRX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DURECT Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) trade information

Instantly DRRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.03-0 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 205.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRRX’s forecast low is $5 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +246.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 147.52% for it to hit the projected low.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.4 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that DURECT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.16 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.69 Million and $2.77 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The 2020 estimates are for DURECT Corporation earnings to increase by 27%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of DURECT Corporation shares while 54.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.82%. There are 152 institutions holding the DURECT Corporation stock share, with Bleichroeder LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13% of the shares, roughly 26.41 Million DRRX shares worth $45.17 Million.

Lion Point Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.73% or 17.73 Million shares worth $30.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5637413 shares estimated at $9.64 Million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.1% of the shares, roughly 4.27 Million shares worth around $7.72 Million.

