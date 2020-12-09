In the latest trading session, 1,132,787 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.(NYSE:BNED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.79 changing hands around $0.32 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $184.32 Million. BNED’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.23% off its 52-week high of $4.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.71% up since then. When we look at Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 211Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 339.5 Million.

Analysts give the Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BNED as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Instantly BNED is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 9.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.00-5 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 5.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNED’s forecast low is $5 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +109.39% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. will drop -162.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -275% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $522.59 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 01, 2021 will be $430.68 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $772.23 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32%. The 2020 estimates are for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.77% of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. shares while 58.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.16%. There are 120 institutions holding the Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.91% of the shares, roughly 3.36 Million BNED shares worth $8.67 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 3.24 Million shares worth $8.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 2416638 shares estimated at $5.51 Million under it, the former controlled 4.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 3.8% of the shares, roughly 1.85 Million shares worth around $4.25 Million.

