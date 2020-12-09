In the latest trading session, 1,114,670 VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:VTGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.6. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.78 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.72 Million. VTGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.9% off its 52-week high of $1.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.54% up since then. When we look at VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 686.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 645.06 Million.

Analysts give the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VTGN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Although VTGN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.8199 on Monday, Dec 07 added 4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 476.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTGN’s forecast low is $3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +669.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 284.62% for it to hit the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.6%. The 2020 estimates are for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 44.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.34% of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.28%. There are 29 institutions holding the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.63% of the shares, roughly 1.95 Million VTGN shares worth $1.36 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 251.66 Thousand shares worth $175.4 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1480912 shares estimated at $1.03 Million under it, the former controlled 2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 408.38 Thousand shares worth around $284.64 Thousand.

