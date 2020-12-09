In the latest trading session, 1,149,416 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(NYSE:UGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.33 changing hands around $0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.74 Billion. UGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.27% off its 52-week high of $6.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.97, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.5% up since then. When we look at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Analysts give the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UGP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) trade information

Instantly UGP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.48-3 on Monday, Dec 07 added 3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.19, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UGP’s forecast low is $3.77 with $4.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.71% over the past 6 months, a 6.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. will rise +233.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.51 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $4.78 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.75 Billion and $4.79 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. earnings to decrease by -67.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.7% per year.

UGP Dividends

The 2.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 2.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.79% per year.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares while 3.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.78%. There are 114 institutions holding the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.97% of the shares, roughly 7.9 Million UGP shares worth $27Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.02% or 5.13 Million shares worth $17.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and iShares Global Energy ETF. With 2109441 shares estimated at $5.99 Million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Energy ETF held about 1% of the shares, roughly 465.06 Thousand shares worth around $1.32 Million.

