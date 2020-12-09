In the latest trading session, 2,653,173 Trip.com Group Limited(NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.45 changing hands around -$0.04 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.43 Billion. TCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.06% off its 52-week high of $38.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 41.65% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 Million.

Analysts give the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended TCOM as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Although TCOM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $35.58- on Thursday, Dec 03 added 3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +22.95% over the past 6 months, a -129.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trip.com Group Limited will drop -81.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 117% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -45.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $760.9 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Trip.com Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $788.22 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.19 Billion and $584.85 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 68.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Trip.com Group Limited earnings to increase by 457.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.93% per year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.23% of Trip.com Group Limited shares while 72.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.29%. There are 583 institutions holding the Trip.com Group Limited stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.15% of the shares, roughly 34.03 Million TCOM shares worth $1.06 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.36% or 29.64 Million shares worth $923.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. With 15314953 shares estimated at $476.91 Million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 11.52 Million shares worth around $358.75 Million.

