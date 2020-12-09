In the latest trading session, 2,084,222 Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:TMBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.22 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.4 Million. TMBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -932.79% off its 52-week high of $12.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the current value is an impressive 28.69% up since then. When we look at Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 235Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 476.62 Million.

Analysts give the Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TMBR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.42 on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 16.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 883.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMBR’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +883.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 883.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 66.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.72% of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 12.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.95%. There are 11 institutions holding the Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.32% of the shares, roughly 158.3 Thousand TMBR shares worth $157.32 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 14.76 Thousand shares worth $14.67 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 107800 shares estimated at $107.13 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 44.1 Thousand shares worth around $43.83 Thousand.

