In the latest trading session, 1,043,847 The AZEK Company Inc.(NYSE:AZEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.66 changing hands around $0.05 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.36 Billion. AZEK’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.64% off its 52-week high of $42.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 23.98% up since then. When we look at The AZEK Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts give the The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AZEK as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The AZEK Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AZEK’s forecast low is $36 with $46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.87% for it to hit the projected low.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for The AZEK Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -399.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 54.9% per year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.5% of The AZEK Company Inc. shares while 94.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.21%. There are 205 institutions holding the The AZEK Company Inc. stock share, with Ares Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 32.26% of the shares, roughly 39.22 Million AZEK shares worth $1.37 Billion.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 32.26% or 39.22 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2173890 shares estimated at $75.67 Million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $62.85 Million.

