In the latest trading session, 2,257,084 Targa Resources Corp.(NYSE:TRGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.27 changing hands around $0.55 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.02 Billion. TRGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.37% off its 52-week high of $42.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.66, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.07% up since then. When we look at Targa Resources Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 Million.

Analysts give the Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended TRGP as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Targa Resources Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) trade information

Instantly TRGP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.78- on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 1.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is 0.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRGP’s forecast low is $22 with $34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Targa Resources Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +14.62% over the past 6 months, a 756.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Targa Resources Corp. will rise +140.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.07 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Targa Resources Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.12 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.47 Billion and $2.05 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21%. The 2020 estimates are for Targa Resources Corp. earnings to decrease by -170%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TRGP Dividends

Targa Resources Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 18 – February 22, 2021. The 1.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 1.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.91% per year.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Targa Resources Corp. shares while 86.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.56%. There are 462 institutions holding the Targa Resources Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 21.84 Million TRGP shares worth $306.48 Million.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.91% or 11.25 Million shares worth $157.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7171804 shares estimated at $100.62 Million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 5.17 Million shares worth around $72.56 Million.

