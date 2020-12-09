In the latest trading session, 1,325,602 SuperCom Ltd.(NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.08 Million. SPCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -186.11% off its 52-week high of $3.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.85% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts give the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPCB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 131.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPCB’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +131.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 131.48% for it to hit the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29%. The 2020 estimates are for SuperCom Ltd. earnings to increase by 31.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.39% of SuperCom Ltd. shares while 14.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.87%. There are 14 institutions holding the SuperCom Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.1% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million SPCB shares worth $1.13 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 445Thousand shares worth $338.73 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored