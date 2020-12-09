In the latest trading session, 1,000,437 Scorpio Tankers Inc.(NYSE:STNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.1 changing hands around -$0.22 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $701.8 Million. STNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -234.3% off its 52-week high of $40.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.57% up since then. When we look at Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Analysts give the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended STNG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.75.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Although STNG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.65- on Friday, Dec 04 added 4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.69%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is 0.3% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STNG’s forecast low is $11 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +230.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Scorpio Tankers Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -29.24% over the past 6 months, a -364.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Scorpio Tankers Inc. will drop -426.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -87.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $156.43 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $206.35 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $221.62 Million and $237.72 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Scorpio Tankers Inc. earnings to increase by 82.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The 3.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 3.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.7% per year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.05% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares while 44.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.79%. There are 214 institutions holding the Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 2.78 Million STNG shares worth $30.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.69% or 2.75 Million shares worth $30.47 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. With 1116151 shares estimated at $9.84 Million under it, the former controlled 1.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 562.75 Thousand shares worth around $7.44 Million.

