In the latest trading session, 1,607,609 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp(NASDAQ:MITO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.38 changing hands around -$0.11 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.86 Million. MITO’s current price is a discount, trading about -944.2% off its 52-week high of $14.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.78% up since then. When we look at Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 198.66 Million.

Analysts give the Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MITO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Although MITO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.57 on Monday, Dec 07 added 12.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 243.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 104.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MITO’s forecast low is $1.46 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +262.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -33.33% over the past 6 months, a -96.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings to increase by 25.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares while 10.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.43%. There are 11 institutions holding the Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp stock share, with Prosight Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.52% of the shares, roughly 256.04 Thousand MITO shares worth $345.66 Thousand.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 175Thousand shares worth $236.25 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored