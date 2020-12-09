In the latest trading session, 9,049,033 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:SIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.51 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.86 Billion. SIRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.67% off its 52-week high of $7.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 36.87% up since then. When we look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.21 Million.

Analysts give the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SIRI as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Although SIRI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.72-2 on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 173.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIRI’s forecast low is $4.75 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.07 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.99 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.06 Billion and $1.95 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.38% per year.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 02 – February 08, 2021. The 0.9% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.9% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.56% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares while 16.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.04%. There are 825 institutions holding the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.74% of the shares, roughly 116.63 Million SIRI shares worth $625.14 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 78.49 Million shares worth $420.7 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 49569374 shares estimated at $284.03 Million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 30.51 Million shares worth around $163.51 Million.

