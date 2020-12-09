In the latest trading session, 1,067,382 Service Properties Trust(NASDAQ:SVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.76 changing hands around -$0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.1 Billion. SVC’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.77% off its 52-week high of $24.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.59, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.87% up since then. When we look at Service Properties Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Analysts give the Service Properties Trust (SVC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SVC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Service Properties Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Although SVC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.64- on Friday, Dec 04 added 6.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is 0.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SVC’s forecast low is $11 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $313.74 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Service Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $351.62 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $580.91 Million and $483.78 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Service Properties Trust earnings to increase by 39.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 26 – March 02, 2021. The 4.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.57. It is important to note, however, that the 4.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.37% per year.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Service Properties Trust shares while 75.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.12%. There are 388 institutions holding the Service Properties Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15% of the shares, roughly 24.72 Million SVC shares worth $196.52 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.91% or 22.92 Million shares worth $182.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7346675 shares estimated at $49.22 Million under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 4.7 Million shares worth around $37.35 Million.

