In the latest trading session, 5,351,961 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:RCKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $55.88 changing hands around $23.85 or 0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.11 Billion. RCKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.42% off its 52-week high of $63.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 83.88% up since then. When we look at Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 472.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 332.67 Million.

Analysts give the Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCKT as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Instantly RCKT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 74.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $63.95- on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 10.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is 0.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCKT’s forecast low is $43 with $76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.8% per year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.05% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 101.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.82%. There are 190 institutions holding the Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 30.44% of the shares, roughly 16.81 Million RCKT shares worth $384.33 Million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.37% or 2.97 Million shares worth $67.79 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1550000 shares estimated at $35.43 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $23.36 Million.

